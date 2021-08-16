LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.28 million and $2,330.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00331697 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001482 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00920299 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

