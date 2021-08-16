Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.32. 63,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

