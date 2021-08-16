Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,393.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.64 or 0.06883751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $685.80 or 0.01478206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00391297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00152296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00586936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00364547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00332201 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

