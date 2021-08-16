Loom Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55.80 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $99.85 million and $55.80 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00935291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00110623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047679 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

