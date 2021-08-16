Lotto Market Capitalization Reaches $34.92 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and $56,309.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

