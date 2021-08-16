Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $40.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,713.97. 18,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

