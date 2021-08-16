Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Buys $246,760.00 in Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 94,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,363. The company has a market cap of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

