Lundin Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.