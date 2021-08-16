Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Lyft worth $42,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,134,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Lyft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lyft by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

LYFT stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.