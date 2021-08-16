Lympo Trading Up 6.2% This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $430,909.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00892713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

