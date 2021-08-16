M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for M/I Homes in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $64.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 18.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

