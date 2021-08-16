Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Head to Head Review

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 4 0 2.80 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $211.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and BIT Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.17 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -31.78 BIT Mining $3.34 million 82.16 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats BIT Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The Company’s other professional franchises include development league teams – the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (the NBAGL). It owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a North American esports organization. The Company also operates professional sports team performance centers – the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports was founded on March 4, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

