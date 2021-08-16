MAG Silver’s (MAG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.94.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.73. 67,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,084. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 423.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 over the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

