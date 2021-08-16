Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. 4,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,856. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

