Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

