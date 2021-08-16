Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.97. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 743 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 556,428 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

