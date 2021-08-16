Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Maiden Holdings North America stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

