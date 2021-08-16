Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

