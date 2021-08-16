MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 473.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

