MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

