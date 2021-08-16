Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.59. 137,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

