Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $27,336,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00.

Shares of FB traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,151,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Facebook by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 63.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

