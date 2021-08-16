Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.57. 25,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,688,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $602,556,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $252,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $116,722,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $94,343,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

