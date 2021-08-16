Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies traded as high as $152.66 and last traded at $152.26, with a volume of 1403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.69.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $289,618,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

