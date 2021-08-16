Martin Babinec Sells 70,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $880,396.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.
TNET stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.06. 123,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $91.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
