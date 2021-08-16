Martin Babinec Sells 70,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $880,396.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

TNET stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.06. 123,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

