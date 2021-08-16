Martin Kelly Sells 25,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.45. 1,810,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,258. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
