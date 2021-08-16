Martin Kelly Sells 25,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.45. 1,810,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,258. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

