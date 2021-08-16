Mason Capital Management Llc Purchases 116,500 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc purchased 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00.

Legato Merger stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 300,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,699. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

