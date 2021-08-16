Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Robert Edgar Lewis Sells 7,500 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

