Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $322,500.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00387513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.