Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.15. 2,016,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,855. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

