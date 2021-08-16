MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. MAV Beauty Brands traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 25150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAV. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45. The stock has a market cap of C$113.38 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.