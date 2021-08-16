MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Tops $98,889.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $730,005.28 and $98,889.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.35 or 1.00004509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034909 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.70 or 0.01046655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00376784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.96 or 0.00442251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080718 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004929 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

