Maxcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $150.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $477,835.89 and $150.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.33 or 1.00062989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.76 or 0.01040340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00377204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00437751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00080816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

