Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,900 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 805,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,686.1 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $9.39 on Monday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

