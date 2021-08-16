McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. MKM Partners boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

