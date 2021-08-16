Mdex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56.61 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $859.82 million and $56.61 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00136294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00158615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,273.30 or 0.99981093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.30 or 0.00921087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,790,375 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.