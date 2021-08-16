Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. 147,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

