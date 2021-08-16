Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,073 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 91.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.