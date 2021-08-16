Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.99. 35,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,926. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

