Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Buys $11,500.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 5,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $7,000.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 415,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

