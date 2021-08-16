Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SHWZ opened at $2.30 on Monday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

