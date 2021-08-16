Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Medpace worth $51,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $177.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.