Megacoin Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $281,843.80 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00395767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,617,221 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

