Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in July

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,240.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Megaport alerts:

Megaport stock remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Monday. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59. Megaport has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.