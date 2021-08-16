Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Short Interest Update

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS MEGGY opened at $22.63 on Monday. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

