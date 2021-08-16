MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGTX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 16.1% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

