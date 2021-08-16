Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $38,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $60,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

