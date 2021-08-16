Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.45 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $7.45 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $733.26 or 0.01601843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00439858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002958 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

