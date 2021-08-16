Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MBIN opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

