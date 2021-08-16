Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Cordasco Financial Network’s 8th Largest Position

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 391,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.